Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 29,214 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,916 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,214 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RF. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Regions Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,581,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,795,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,271,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,211,000 after acquiring an additional 536,935 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,578,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,522,000 after purchasing an additional 248,401 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,478,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,383,000 after purchasing an additional 607,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 296.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891,037 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Regions Financial Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:RF opened at $17.84 on Tuesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 28.61%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

