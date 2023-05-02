Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 20,443 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,443 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $10,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,694,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,517,000 after buying an additional 123,746 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 44.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,150,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,275 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,896,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,840,000 after buying an additional 984,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,764,000 after buying an additional 1,384,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $61,055.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,372.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $61,055.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $254,900.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,404. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.8 %

OTIS stock opened at $85.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $87.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.67.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company raised Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

