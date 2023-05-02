Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 80,000 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 3,200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.20% of CyberArk Software worth $10,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth $293,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.8% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $124.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $165.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.92 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.24.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.13. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 22.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $169.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CYBR. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.52.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

