Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $9,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 188.5% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 52.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $532.88 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $556.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $528.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $486.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.67.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Stories

