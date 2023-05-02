Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,185 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,313 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 10,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

URI opened at $361.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $481.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $379.48.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.73 EPS. Analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.99%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on URI shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Argus upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.08.

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

