Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.54 Million Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,424 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,098,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,447,056,000 after buying an additional 116,630 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,990,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,923,000 after buying an additional 24,977 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.9% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,304,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,069,000 after buying an additional 106,939 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,175,000 after buying an additional 51,032 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 7.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,251,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,986,000 after purchasing an additional 86,695 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PH has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.08.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total transaction of $537,152.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,997. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total transaction of $537,152.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,997. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $327.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $364.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $330.54 and its 200-day moving average is $313.70.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.96%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

