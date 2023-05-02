Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 289.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,046 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.09% of DocuSign worth $9,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in DocuSign by 128.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 1,109.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,814,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,082 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 744.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,042,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,715,000 after acquiring an additional 919,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in DocuSign by 38.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,277,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,224,000 after purchasing an additional 916,731 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on DocuSign from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush raised their price objective on DocuSign from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

DocuSign Stock Performance

DocuSign stock opened at $49.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of -101.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.37. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $92.04.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $659.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.39 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $116,357.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,248.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.