Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 15,575 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,575 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CAE were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAE. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of CAE by 698.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in CAE by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in CAE by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in CAE in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in CAE in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Desjardins upped their price objective on CAE from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on CAE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

CAE opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.70. CAE Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average is $21.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $751.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.09 million. CAE had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 4.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

