Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,454,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,570,000 after purchasing an additional 260,203 shares in the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 278.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 345,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,930,000 after purchasing an additional 254,029 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,014,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,449,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.81, for a total transaction of $769,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,301,022.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on SEDG shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $387.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.15.

SEDG stock opened at $276.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.44. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.15 and a 12 month high of $375.90.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

