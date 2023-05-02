Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.6% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 78.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:EPAM opened at $279.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $291.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.91. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.38 and a 1-year high of $462.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.48. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EPAM shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $391.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $430.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.00.

EPAM Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.