IFP Advisors Inc Has $2.54 Million Holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHIGet Rating) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,659 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.75% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,871,000. AJ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,991,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,126,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 35.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 33,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 22,148 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FMHI opened at $46.72 on Tuesday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.09 and a 1 year high of $49.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

