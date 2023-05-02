IFP Advisors Inc Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,050 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 802.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $275,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,889 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 11,693.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698,540 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $219,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,137 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $160,336,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in EOG Resources by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,065,758 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $454,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,883 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.42.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $118.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.27. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

