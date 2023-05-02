IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,436,000 after buying an additional 13,675,236 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,430,000 after acquiring an additional 158,816 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 69.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,839,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,534 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,217,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,658,000 after purchasing an additional 498,941 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,054,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $93.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.42. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $100.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

