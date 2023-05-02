BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Stock Position Lowered by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 294.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

BDJ stock opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.86. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $9.84.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

