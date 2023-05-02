FourThought Financial Partners LLC Buys New Shares in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in América Móvil in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in América Móvil during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in América Móvil during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMX stock opened at $21.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.88. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $22.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.94.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. América Móvil had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. On average, research analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC lowered América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, América Móvil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

