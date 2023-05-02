IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GPC. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 20.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.5% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $170.92 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $125.55 and a one year high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.65. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

