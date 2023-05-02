IFP Advisors Inc Buys 52,547 Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Rating) by 114.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,547 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group grew its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 97,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 23,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,723,000.

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AIRR opened at $46.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.94 million, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 1 year low of $36.11 and a 1 year high of $51.84.

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

