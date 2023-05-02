IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 21,522 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,522 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.29% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $275,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $360,000.

NYSEARCA GTO opened at $46.81 on Tuesday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.24 and a 52-week high of $50.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.09 and a 200-day moving average of $46.87.

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

