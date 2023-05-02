10,686 Shares in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Purchased by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,686 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 171.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the third quarter worth $42,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 22.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PGTI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PGT Innovations from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

PGT Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of PGTI opened at $25.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.46. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.42 and a 52-week high of $26.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.28.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PGT Innovations had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $340.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PGT Innovations

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $53,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,355,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,200,442.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $53,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,355,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,200,442.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $212,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,076.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,200 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PGT Innovations

(Get Rating)

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

Featured Articles

