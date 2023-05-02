FourThought Financial Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,771,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,944,000 after buying an additional 224,570 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,750,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,513,000 after purchasing an additional 371,969 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,669,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,054 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,468,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,990,000 after purchasing an additional 440,524 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,209,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,591,000 after purchasing an additional 187,923 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.21.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.4 %

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $59.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.69. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.26%.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.