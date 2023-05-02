Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Stake Decreased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,884,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,605,000 after acquiring an additional 908,318 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,360,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,650,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,436,000 after buying an additional 145,746 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $12,808,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 850.9% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,916,000 after acquiring an additional 108,638 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV opened at $103.08 on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV opened at $103.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.38 and a twelve month high of $107.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

