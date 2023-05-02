IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,331 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,511 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MU Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,168 shares of company stock worth $2,031,341 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $493.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $218.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $564.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $491.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $491.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.