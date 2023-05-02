IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,770 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.65% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 160,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 34,918 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 11,025 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 128,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 57,325 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 45,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 7,767 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of FSMB opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $20.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.77.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.