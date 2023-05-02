IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,317 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $421,000. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter.

IYG stock opened at $153.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.16. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a twelve month low of $137.46 and a twelve month high of $176.75.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

