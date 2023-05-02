1,504 Shares in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Acquired by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 48.2% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 61.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on THG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.17.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $119.56 on Tuesday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.55 and a 52-week high of $152.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 2.12%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total value of $119,395.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,428.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines and Other. The Core Commercial segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other core commercial coverage, such as general liability, commercial umbrella and monoline property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.