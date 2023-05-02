FourThought Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tractor Supply Stock Performance
Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $238.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.58. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17. The firm has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82.
Tractor Supply Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.43%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,676.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,426 shares of company stock valued at $9,174,310 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.62.
Tractor Supply Profile
Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.
