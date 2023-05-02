FourThought Financial Partners LLC Invests $209,000 in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after acquiring an additional 836,407 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,745,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,325,000 after purchasing an additional 113,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,749,000 after buying an additional 166,022 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,293,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,279,000 after buying an additional 288,209 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Unum Group by 33.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,667,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,535,000 after buying an additional 415,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNM stock opened at $41.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.75 and a 200 day moving average of $41.43. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $30.21 and a 1 year high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Unum Group news, Director Gloria C. Larson bought 3,270 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $130,080.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 119,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,473.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Gloria C. Larson bought 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $130,080.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 119,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,473.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $674,039.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,851,251.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNM shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.55.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Further Reading

