109 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Purchased by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Booking by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the first quarter valued at about $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,708.65.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,691.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,568.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,262.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,721.85.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 130.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 651 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,534.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,534.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total value of $1,993,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,169,583.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,355 shares of company stock valued at $6,005,408. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

