FourThought Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,500 ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NOBL opened at $93.28 on Tuesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.34 and a 200-day moving average of $90.65.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

