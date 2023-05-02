FourThought Financial Partners LLC Invests $226,000 in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,291,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,351,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

NYSE:ETN opened at $168.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $178.75. The stock has a market cap of $67.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.70.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

