889 Shares in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Purchased by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 91.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth $259,000.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF stock opened at $295.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

