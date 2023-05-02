FourThought Financial Partners LLC Invests $229,000 in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 379,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,307,000 after acquiring an additional 35,349 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.55.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $167.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.30. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $168.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.16 and a 200-day moving average of $149.20.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.86%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

