FourThought Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWT opened at $43.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.45 and a 200-day moving average of $44.41.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

