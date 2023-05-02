FourThought Financial Partners LLC Buys New Shares in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 295.7% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 224.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 1.7 %

SJM stock opened at $157.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $119.82 and a twelve month high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. Argus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $1,539,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,691.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at $98,795,896.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $1,539,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,691.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,462 shares of company stock worth $18,744,753. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.