FourThought Financial Partners LLC Invests $252,000 in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CORT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,187,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,037,000 after purchasing an additional 719,416 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,846,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,498,000 after purchasing an additional 487,962 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,332,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,915,000 after purchasing an additional 458,414 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 458,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after acquiring an additional 148,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,740,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,754,000 after acquiring an additional 114,571 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $22.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.09. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.19 and a 1 year high of $30.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.50.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.09). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 25.21%. The business had revenue of $103.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CORT. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

