FourThought Financial Partners LLC Takes $233,000 Position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 28,273 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 12,043.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 14,693 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 56,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 215,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSLX opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.07. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $309.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.08 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 34.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous Variable dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 135.29%.

In related news, Director Hurley Doddy acquired 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.51 per share, with a total value of $50,779.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,869.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, insider Michael Graf bought 2,000 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.55 per share, with a total value of $37,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hurley Doddy bought 2,900 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.51 per share, with a total value of $50,779.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,869.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc engages in the provision of financing solutions. It invests in first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt or equity or other securities issued by middle-market companies. The company is founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

