Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 13,000 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.11% of Life Storage worth $8,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Life Storage by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Life Storage during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the third quarter worth about $56,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage Stock Performance

Shares of LSI stock opened at $134.46 on Tuesday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.02 and a 12-month high of $146.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 113.48%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.22.

About Life Storage

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Featured Stories

