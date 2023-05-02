Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,721 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $9,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Principal Financial Group
In other news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $256,733.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,458. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.
Principal Financial Group Stock Down 1.0 %
Principal Financial Group stock opened at $73.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $96.17.
Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.21%.
Principal Financial Group Company Profile
Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.
