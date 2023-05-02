Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $11.59 Million Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 109,283 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $11,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,319,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,225,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,656 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,863,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,622 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,915,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,949,000 after acquiring an additional 635,732 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,718,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,500,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,062,000 after acquiring an additional 522,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DD opened at $69.38 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.61 and a 200-day moving average of $69.52.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.86.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

