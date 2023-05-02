Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 3,489 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,489 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CDW were worth $8,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in CDW by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 1,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ CDW opened at $170.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $147.91 and a 1 year high of $215.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.69 and its 200 day moving average is $186.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 103.95%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. CDW’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. CDW’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CDW from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CDW news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.