Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 2,701 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $10,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $387,067,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 725.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 195,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,818,000 after buying an additional 172,163 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,144,000 after buying an additional 117,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 59.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,667,000 after purchasing an additional 83,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crow s Nest Holdings LP boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 268.9% during the first quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 97,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,460,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.91, for a total value of $7,539,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $16,245,252.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total transaction of $129,673.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,287. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.91, for a total value of $7,539,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,245,252.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 264,393 shares of company stock valued at $196,152,841. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Cowen lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $770.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $830.00 to $841.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $764.31.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $769.19 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $499.63 and a 52-week high of $778.12. The firm has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.01, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $738.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $673.54.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.53% and a negative return on equity of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Stories

