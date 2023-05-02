Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 5,649 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,599,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $9,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $525,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sirius XM by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 619,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 175,479 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.22. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $6.85. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.0242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

SIRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.28.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

