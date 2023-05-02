Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 43,037 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $9,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 67.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JBHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $199.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Argus dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.48.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $176.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.92 and a 52-week high of $200.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.12 and a 200 day moving average of $178.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.17.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.23). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $1,008,749.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,196,383.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,113. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $1,008,749.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,196,383.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,958 shares of company stock worth $1,657,469 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

