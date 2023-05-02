Edge Capital Group LLC Acquires Shares of 5,597 iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 397,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,758,000 after buying an additional 21,785 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $49.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $38.81 and a 1 year high of $50.21.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

