Edge Capital Group LLC Acquires 381 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 5,047 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,052,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,518,000 after buying an additional 91,786 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,571,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,974,000 after buying an additional 340,051 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 59,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $57.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.40, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $86.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.17 and its 200 day moving average is $59.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 244.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on D shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.18.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

