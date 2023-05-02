4,443 Shares in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Purchased by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 659.8% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 972.4% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

USRT stock opened at $50.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $44.80 and a 1-year high of $62.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.13 and its 200-day moving average is $50.80.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.