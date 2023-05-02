Edge Capital Group LLC Takes $214,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 545,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,852,000 after purchasing an additional 58,728 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 150,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,874,000 after purchasing an additional 213,281 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 880,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,595,000 after acquiring an additional 236,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 316.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 484,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,080,000 after acquiring an additional 368,007 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $32.09 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $32.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.20 and a 200-day moving average of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

