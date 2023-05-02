Edge Capital Group LLC Purchases 252 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 6.2% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 32,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.0% in the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $362.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $395.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.91.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $394.50.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

