Edge Capital Group LLC Trims Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Edge Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 18,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in Progressive by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 20,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $135.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.38, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $106.95 and a twelve month high of $149.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $128,144.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,915.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,045.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,987 shares of company stock worth $3,532,227 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Progressive from $178.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.60.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

