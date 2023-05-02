Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Makes New $176,000 Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,995,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,824 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,741,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,117,000 after buying an additional 292,796 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,286,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,634,000 after buying an additional 1,202,359 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,098.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,739,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927,502 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,243,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,498,000 after purchasing an additional 508,586 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.61. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $77.78.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

